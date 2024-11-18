Residents from the informal settlement of New Culture claim that the City of Cape Town are trying to cage them by having an extensive wall built along Swartklip Road, which they use on a daily basis. One of the residents, Jodine Beukes, told the Daily Voice that she has been living in the informal settlement, situated in Khayelitsha next to False Bay College, for four years.

She says residents use Swartklip Road as a short cut to get their children to school in Tafelsig and for access to the rest of Mitchells Plain. Jodine explains: “Instead of crossing the road and taking the children to school, parents are forced to get transport for their children. But we do not have any money here. “Last year, they started with the outer wall by Swartklip Road and we were told that it is only going to be that wall. But now they are continuing to build this wall which is affecting us.

“We are afraid that we won’t be getting any emergency services such as the ambulance and the fire department as it will be difficult for them to get in.” Bou: City’s Luthando Tyhalibongo. Picture: supplied Luthando Tyhalibongo, spokesperson for the City of Cape Town, said that the informal settlement in question was formed as a result of a land invasion. He adds: “Structures have been erected unlawfully in the buffer zone of the closed Swartklip landfill.

“This area is not suitable for human habitation and occupation of the land presents many health risks. “The wall in question is replacing a fence on the boundary of the closed landfill to prevent further occupation and trespassing on the site, and further health risks that could emanate from such. “For instance any damage to the landfill cap could allow dangerous gases to escape.

Extended: New wall being built along Swartklip Road. picture screen grab “Implementation of effective access control at landfill sites is a legislative requirement and failure to do so would result in harsh penalties being applied against the City.” Community leader said he was one of the first people who moved onto the land in 2020 and no one ‘asked their permission’ to erect the wall. He says: “We understand that we have occupied land. But the people cannot be mistreated because these are humans who live with their families and have a right to basic services.