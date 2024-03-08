Problematic properties are a thing of the past in Bothasig, as those presenting a challenge will simply be bricked up. This is the word from the Bothasig Residents Association (BRA), after they bricked up a former drug house in their community.

The suikerhuis was completely bricked up thanks to a fundraising campaign by the community with the help of businesses in the area. The BRA says the community has been working toward this goal for more than a year, and this is a major win for Bothasig. The property in Bothasig was bricked up as residents want to get rid of drug dens in the area.Picture:BRA/Facebook BRA said in a statement: “As a residents association, BRA will not sit back and watch Bothasig crumble. We will fight for our community, our families. Bothasig is our home.

Ward councillor Miquette Temlett admits the property had been a thorn in their side for more than a year, leading to reports from worried residents which she forwarded to the appropriate departments. She says the process of designating the property as a problem building meant jumping through many complex legal hoops, contributing to the delays. The property which was deemed as a drug house was completely bricked thanks to a fundraiser campaign by the community with the help of business in the surrounding area.picture:BRA/Facebook She explains: “I am grateful that we have reached a milestone where access to the building has been restricted, potentially curtailing... unlawful activities associated with it.

“Additionally, I must acknowledge that budget constraints have hindered the department’s ability to promptly brick up the building.” In addition to the neighbourhood’s hard work, local businesses and residents from the surrounding areas like Richwood and Edgemead donated bricks for the project. Temlett adds: “In light of this, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Bothasig Residents Association and other stakeholders in the community for their invaluable assistance... in expediting this process.”