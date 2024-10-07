A Durban arms dealer accused of selling firearms to Cape Flats gangs will go on trial at the Western Cape High Court this week, more than three years after he was busted by the Hawks. Anderson Padayachee was slapped with over 60 charges after he was arrested in February 2021 for allegedly supplying guns to the notorious Terrible Josters gang.

The Hawks revealed that they seized 17 illegal firearms in George in transit from Johannesburg. Further investigation revealed that those firearms were allegedly destined for Cape Town gangs. A further 44 firearms were seized from Padayachee’s business during the investigation. According to the indictment, Padayachee also faces eight murder charges and five attempted murder charges for shootings where these firearms were used.

He was also charged under the POCA for aiding criminal activities by the Terrible Josters in Kalksteenfontein and Bonteheuwel by unlawfully selling guns to them in 2018. It further states that the arms dealer allegedly committed fraud on the firearms registry and supplied false information for the issuing of competency certificates. The murders include those of Anisto Dillon and September Steyn from Strand, Chad Julius from Lotus River, Rivaldo Willeman from Valhalla Park, David Moses and David Adams from Grassy Park, Michael Peters from Valhalla Park and Matthew Pedro of Bishop Lavis.