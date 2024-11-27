Police believe some children who were killed in the second quarter were recruited by gangs. Unpacking the latest SAPS crime statistics that was released earlier this week, provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile acknowledged kids dropping out of school need to be redirected.

Of the 1 063 murders in Western Cape, 96 were children and 70% of these were aged 15 to 17. The number of cases increased by 37 compared to July-September 2023. There were 177 gang-related murders, while arguments, misunderstandings, road rage, or provocation caused the deaths of 228 people.

On Monday, the second quarter national crime statistics for the 2024/2025 financial year was released by Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu. Concerned: Provincial top cop Thembisile Patekile, left. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. Patekile explains: “The national release of the crime statistics in Gauteng also comes at a crucial time in the country’s calendar of events, as the 16 days of Activism for no violence against women and children just commenced.” Speaking about children who were murdered in the Western Cape the commissioner said they were concerned.

The top cop adds: “Two things: many children have been recruited into gangs and that is worrying. “Children who are supposed to be in school are recruited into gangs. The problem is the age of the gang members who are participating is under 18. “They then become victims and perpetrators. Our focus should be on partnerships between ourselves and parents.

“We should redirect the efforts of the young ones into something meaningful in the communities rather than being gang members. “What comes to mind is the recent article of a Grade 3 learner who was asked what he wants to be when he grows up and he said he wants to be a gangster. That is not the normal society we want to create. “The school dropouts are a problem and are recruited.

Provincial Board Community Policing Former chairperson Francina Lukas said they were grateful to the countless volunteers who assisted in the fight against crime. She says: “It is through the collaborative efforts that we can see the reduction [in murders]. We want to appeal to SAPS to record more reductions during the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence (GBV) and beyond. “We are still very much concerned about the high incidents reported on women and children. Gang violence bringing casualties to the children must be attended to.”