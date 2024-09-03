Hanover Park residents say an ongoing gang war has cost them their hospital. In the last two years they have seen the Day Hospital reducing its operating hours from 24 hours to just 10 hours, with only the Midwife Obstetrics Unit (MOU) open all day and every day.

Community leader Moulanaa Tohaa Rodrigues says: “These gangsters have deprived us from using the hospital for 24 hours, now it only opens from 7am to 5pm. “It’s sad to see the elderly people having to travel all the way to Heideveld hospital because our facility is closed. “Some people have died travelling to the hospital. Sometimes lives can be saved but they have to first wait for the ambulance to arrive which has to wait for the police escort.”

Leader: Moulanaa Rodrigues. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Rodrigues made the comments during a community meeting about the spike in gang violence. He also said: “The community decided they want to get together and they want to bring forward their grievances about the gang violence and the killing of the innocent. “We are going to send our memorandum of grievances to the police, Law Enforcement, Community Safety Department and Correctional Services Department.

“The community achieved peace from the gangsters but it was broken by parolees who were not part of that peace-treaty.” He said the community will work to try to achieve peace again. “We have given the police enough time to do something.