Residents of Valhalla Park are living in fear as gang violence continues to escalate in the area. According to a source, tensions over gang territory and leadership have reached a boiling point, leading to a series of violent incidents.

On Saturday cops were called out to Queen Bess street, Valhalla Park and Tafelberg street, Bishop Lavis, where the bodies of three unknown men were found with multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies. Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana confirms the shootings and says cases of murder are being investigated. Manyana says the motive behind these incident is yet to be determined and no arrests have been made yet.

While it’s unclear if these events are directly linked, Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Graham Lindhorst, says the violence is connected to ongoing gang battles. “There is a hell of a flare up. November alone saw 41 attempted murders and 12 murders in the area. “These are only the scenes we as the CPF attended to, the ones the community calls us about.”

Lindhorst says mense have become prisoners in their homes. “The trauma in the community is impossible to ignore. The fear is visible in their eyes and can be heard in their voices. “Many are desperate for help and want to find a way to bring peace back to their community.”

Residents are also concerned about the safety of children. “There is a constant worry about stray bullets and the danger they pose to the young ones in the community. “Now they will be forced to stay inside the house during school holidays,” Lindhorst says.