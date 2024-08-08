Police are probing a brazen gang hit that left motorists in Kenilworth on edge on Wednesday. According to a Cape Argus source, two high-ranking members of the Ghetto Kids from Hanover Park came under fire while driving on Rosmead Avenue.

“It happened just before 2pm. The guys, named Giemba and Boere, were driving in a white Toyota Yaris when another unknown car pulled up next to them and just started shooting. “They were driving from Cavendish Square when they got shot. “They both died as the car swerved off the road. In the back was a female who was shot in the stomach and taken to hospital.”

The source further said that a 16-year-old minor was in the back seat of the car but unharmed. “The minor could not explain what kind of guns were used other than the firearms had long magazines. The minor was not hurt, neither were any other motorists. It was definitely a gang hit.” Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed the incident, saying: “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident at about 1.30pm on the corners of Rosmead Avenue and Dingle Road, Claremont, are under investigation.

“Claremont police are investigating two counts of murder and attempted murder. According to reports, two males aged 23 and 38 were shot and fatally wounded and a woman injured. A 16-year-old boy who was also in the vehicle sustained no injuries. “The injured woman was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Motive is believed to be gang-related. This case docket will be transferred to Anti-Gang Unit for further investigation.” Penny Owens, chairperson of the Claremont Sector 4 Sub-forum, said the shooting had shocked the community.