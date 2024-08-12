Police are probing a brazen gang hit which left motorists in Kenilworth shocked. According to a Daily Voice source, motorists got a moerse skrik when two high-ranking members of the Ghetto Kids from Hanover Park came under fire while driving on Rosmead Avenue last Wednesday.

"It happened just before 2pm. The guys, named Giemba and Boere, were driving in a white Toyota Yaris when another unknown car pulled up next to them and just started klapping skote,“ says the source. “They were driving from Cavendish Square when they got shot. They both died as the car swerved off the road. In the back was a female who was shot in the stomach and take to hospital." A16-year-old boy also in the back seat was unharmed.

"The minor could not explain what kind of guns were used other than the firearms had long magazines. It was definitely a gang hit." Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirmed that Claremont police are investigating two counts of murder and attempted murder with no arrests yet. "The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident at about 1.30 pm on the corners of Rosmead Avenue and Dingle Road, Claremont are under investigation.

“According to reports two males aged 23 and 38 were shot and fatally wounded and a woman (age unknown) injured. A 16-year-old boy who was also in the vehicle sustained no injuries. The injured woman was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. “Motive is believed to be gang related. This case docket will be transferred to Anti-Gang Unit for further investigation". Penny Owens, Chairperson of the Claremont Sector 4 Subforum says shootings of this nature is rare in their precinct.