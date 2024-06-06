Atlantis police have asked the public for help after releasing their list of 10 most wanted criminals for the month of May. Their crimes range from murder and rape to assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Two of them, Noe Josias Mohatle and Andile Kotyi, are wanted for murder, while Babalwa Sokomani, Julius Banda, John Moses, Lenito Gampies and Nteme Magqwetha were arrested for assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm. Andile Selekape and Adrian Booysen are both wanted for rape, while Rashied Peters was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm. Noe Josias Mohatle. Picture: supplied The Atlantis Community Policing Forum (CPF) spokesperson Fabian Williams says the missing suspects were either released on bail or are out in parole.

He explains: “Whenever cases appear in court for bail, we normally oppose any bail given to them. And we also oppose parolees coming back to Atlantis. “But even though we do all of that, those people are still let go without us being aware of that beforehand. This makes it difficult for us and the community because we always think those offenders won’t be released.” He says there is nothing they can do when suspects are released on bail.

Andile Kotyi. Picture: supplied Williams adds: “Some are wanted for parole violations, they were arrested, convicted and then after some years they were released, the police and the CPF were supposed to be told about their possible release, to keep an eye on them. “I know some of the people on the poster, and I know the type of the people they are - they are dangerous. I wasn’t aware that they were out.” Community activist Barbara Rass wants the police to put up rewards for criminals on the run.

Rass says: “People don’t have money and if they see reward someone will come forward with information. “Police have walked past perpetrators without recognising them until they do something again.” She believes the victims of these men, especially in the rape cases, will be severely affected but this news.

Barbara adds: “They will live in fear and sometimes even blame themselves for what happened to them. “The issue in the Atlantis area is that we don’t have FCS that deals with rape cases. The dockets are piling up and we have a shortage of officers while Atlantis grows bigger and the crime increases. “We urge those in power to assist in this and bring more manpower to Atlantis, victims have to go all the way to Milnerton.”