The consistent winter rains has seen Cape Town’s dam levels increase to a healthy 101%.
Last year this time, dam levels were 99,6%.
Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Councillor Zahid Badroodien says despite dams being full, residents still need to pay a fixed basic charge as part of their water tariff.
“It is needed so the City can continue to pay for and provide reliable water services to Cape Town. Should the fixed basic charge be removed, it will lead to a significant deficit and the standard usage part of the tariff will need to be substantially increased.
“The fixed basic charge creates stability and reliability in the Water and Sanitation Directorate’s revenue forecast which is used to fund the directorates operating expenditure and the operational cost associated with the Capital Expenditure Programme. This includes projects such as the New Water Programme (NWP), the Water Pipe Replacement Programme and other projects that will help build a resilient service.
He noted that the City is not charging a 'drought levy' and said a 'drought levy' was never approved.
In addition the fixed basic charge is not a penalty or a surcharge, and excludes indigent registered households.
Unfortunately residents should not expect to pay a lower water tariff now that Cape Town’s dams are more than 100% full.
“The lowest (no restriction) tariff has already been in effect from 1 November 2020.
“The cost of providing the water service remains largely the same regardless of how much or how little water flows through the system and water residents use, or is in our dams,” said Badroodien.