Cape Town - The case against a Zimbabwean man accused of killing his girlfriend and then hiding her body in a freezer was postponed for an interpreter. Brian Miripiri was arrested on December 30 after Busisiwe Mthethwa’s body was found in her freezer.

He had allegedly placed car parts on top of his dead girlfriend in their Samora Machel home. Miripiri told the Athlone Magistrate’s Court he wanted a Shona interpreter. CPF chairperson Jacqueline Samuels, who was present when the body was found, says blood was spotted and the police searched Busisiwe’s home.

“When the officers opened the freezer, there were heavy metals in it and when they took out the last one, they found the body. We previously thought the body was chopped up, but she had deep wounds in the head. “We are asking communities to come and support us in signing the petition which now consists of 150 signatures. We hope the court will not release this monster, he doesn’t deserve to be back in our communities, he belongs in jail.” The court heard that a domestic violence case was previously opened against the accused.