The Western Cape Government is offering free vehicle inspections for all scholar transport operators in Cape Town and Malmesbury today. The department says this initiative is part of their efforts to ensure that scholar transport are roadworthy and meet the highest safety standards.

Vehicle inspections will focus on critical safety elements such as tyres, brakes, lights, suspension, CV joints, electrical systems, exhausts, wipers, and licence discs. Scholar transport operators are encouraged to take full advantage of this free service to identify and address potential issues that may compromise vehicle safety. “The safety of learners remains our top priority, and this initiative highlights the importance of regular vehicle maintenance, particularly for those who transport children to and from school daily. Scholar transport vehicles are often required to travel under varying road conditions, making it even more critical to ensure that they are properly maintained,” says Muneera Allie, Western Cape Mobility Department spokesperson.

She says the inspection is not a full roadworthy test, but only to determine the fitness of vehicles. Western Cape Mobility Minister, Isaac Sileku, said “We urge all scholar transport operators to work with us to and take proactive steps in ensuring that their vehicles meet the necessary safety standards”. Inspections in Cape Town will take place at the Gene Louw Traffic Training College, Brackenfell Boulevard, Brackenfell, and at Swartland Testing Centre in Piketberg Way, Malmesbury.