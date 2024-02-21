The Cape Town ProBono.Org Legal Clinic, in collaboration with Bonteheuwel Walking Ladies (BWL), will be hosting legal clinics, providing free legal advice to Bontas residents. The initiative will take place every month at the Bonteheuwel Civic Centre from 9am until 12.30pm, with consultations on an appointment basis.

Dates are: 26 February, 18 March, 15 April, 27 May, 10 June, 15 July, 19 August, 2 September, 28 October, 11 November and 2 December. The legal clinics, where private lawyers volunteer their time, can assist with deceased estates, housing issues, family matters and labour- related matters. ProBono.Org Cape Town Regional Manager Masi Ncube said the most prevalent problems are with deceased estate matters and inheritance, for example when someone passes away without a will and leaves behind a property, that causes conflict between the heirs.

Another dispute frequently dealt with is when there is a will, but there are allegations that the will has been forged or that the owner of the will did not have the mental capability to write down a will due to Alzheimer’s or dementia. Ncube said there is also an increase in evictions and properties sold without transfer of property, which must be dealt with by a conveyancer. BWL founding member, Soraya Salie, said they also hosted the clinics last year.