Marius Fransman is back. The former ANC chairperson in the Western Cape has re-emerged from the political wilderness with the formation of a new political party, the People’s Movement for Change (PMC).

This was revealed yesterday as Fransman also denied rumours they they are in talks with the new Jacob Zuma endorsed uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party. Yesterday, his party called a press conference where it announced its leadership, which draws on the ranks of former politicians, religious leaders, civic society and cultural leaders. Fransman says: “We just finished our party, and we are now focusing on building our structures, and that is what we are doing at the moment, and talking with the people on the ground.”

Fransman also served in Zuma’s cabinet as the deputy minister of international relations. Speaking with the media in Cape Town, Fransman says his party believes that there’s a space for a national dialogue that embraces a spectrum of voices from every corner of South African society. Marius Fransman re-emerges from the political wilderness. Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. He explains: “Recognising the current divisions within our political landscape and the deep societal polarisation, it is crucial that we embark on a dialogue reminiscent of a modern-day ‘CODESA’ [the multi-party talks to restructure SA after apartheid].

“In addition to the broad national dialogue, I propose the establishment of an economic CODESA. This forum will bring together a myriad of stakeholders, ensuring a collaborative effort to tackle economic challenges head-on.” Commenting on the controversial Western Cape Provincial Powers Bill, Fransman says he believes it is wrong for the DA and the ANC to use this bill as a political football ahead of the elections. He adds: “We are calling for a referendum that will review the powers, functions, and governance of all provinces. These need to serve all our people equally to ensure that no one is overlooked.”

On the question of banks that are seen to be abusing their power, Fransman said he and his party will engage banks and that financial institutions must not be used to fight political battles. In the past two months, the party has gained 95 000 members. Fransman was axed from the ANC in November 2016 following allegations of sexual harassment.