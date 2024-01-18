The Milnerton Community Policing Forum (CPF) has condemned the rape of a young girl in the area. The 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 49-year-old man on Monday evening.

The incident took place at a block of flats that is located near a local park in Koeberg and Ixia Street. Jacqui Pember of the Milnerton CPF said that the incident was witnessed by a resident who informed the police. “SAPS was unable to send assistance and the witness and a local security company took the little girl to SAPS,” she said.

According to Pember, the suspect was arrested but it is still a mystery as to why the little girl was alone in the vicinity. "We are quite shocked at the incident and we are still not able to determine why this 4-year-old child was in that area. That still has to be investigated and clarified.“ She added: “The child comes from Joe Slovo Park and her mother was looking for her. So I’m not sure how the child ended up in the area.”

Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana confirmed the incident. “This office can confirm that Milnerton FCS registered a rape case following an incident on January 15, where a 4-year-old girl was raped by a 49-year-old man in the Milnerton area,” Manyana said. The alleged rapist is set to appear in court on Thursday.

“The suspect was arrested and will appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on January 18 on the mentioned charges,” Manyana confirmed. However, Pember said that there has been a lot of criticism from the community towards the police. “It was raised with the colonel regarding the handling of the situation. They will give us feedback as to what transpired and measures being put in place.”