Grassy Park community policing forum (CPF) has urged mense to come forward and report incidents. This after one person was killed and three others wounded during a shooting on Saturday night around 10pm.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says: “Grassy Park police attended to a complaint on Saturday. Upon their arrival in 8th Avenue, Grassy Park, they found the body of an unidentified man who sustained gunshot wounds to his body. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. Two males and one female were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. “The motive for this attack is believed to be gang-related. The unknown suspects fled and they are yet to be arrested.

“Grassy Park police are investigating cases of murder and three counts of attempted murder.” SCENE: One man was shot and killed on Saturday. Picture: Leon Knipe CPF deputy chairperson Nicole Jacobus adds: “At the moment we can’t say whether the shooting was gang-related or not. “We believe there are enough resources, the police are patrolling and we also see the neighbourhood watch members in the streets during the week and the weekends.”