A four-month old baby who was kidnapped in Khayelitsha has been reunited with his family after the child was taken by skelms during a hijacking. Panic spread on social media on Saturday when pictures of the baby went viral asking mense to be on the look out for his father's bakkie, as the babe was in the stolen vehicle.

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, says Lingelethu-West police registered a carjacking and kidnapping case following an incident on Saturday at about 3pm in Niyakrili Street, Ilitha Park. He says the complainant was at his uncle's place to deliver chicken with his white Isuzu double cab bakkie. "While they were busy with the chickens in the back of the LDV, five unknown males came to them and pointed the complainant with a firearm. The suspects then took the cellular telephones of the complainant and his uncle and then got inside the LDV and drove away.

“Inside the LDV was the four month old baby of the complainant. The complainant then tried to get a brick to break the window of the LDV in order for the suspects to stop but they kept on going. The complainant then immediately reported the incident at the police." Van Wyk says both the baby and bakkie had been found. "Be advised that the child was found abandoned in Makhaza near the Golden Arrow stands, and taken home to his mother who will take him to the doctor today [Sunday].

“The LDV was recovered in Tabang Bookolane Street, Harare. “The motive behind this incident is believed to be robbery. Investigations continues, no arrest as yet. “An appeal is hereby made to anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111."