Police are investigating a mass shooting in which four men were gunned down in a Khayelitsha street. The murders happened just before 8pm on Saturday evening in Albertina Sisulu Drive, Makhaya.

The bodies of the men aged between 30 and 40 lay metres apart as community members watched police scour the scene for clues. It is believed that the victims were not involved in criminal activities and one of them was a local soccer ace. A resident reports: “I thought we heard fireworks when the shots went off and we went to check out what happened. We found out that one of the victims was a married man and a father, the other was a soccer player for a local team.

“This area is generally quiet, and this is shocking to everyone.” Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said: “The Serious and Violent Crimes (SVC) detectives are probing an incident that claimed the lives of four men aged between 30 and 40 in Albertina Sisulu Drive, Makhaya on Saturday night at around 7.50pm, when they were shot and killed by unknown suspects. “Two other men were also injured during the same incident and are being treated in hospital. The suspects fled the scene and are being pursued by police. The motive for the multiple murder case is yet to be determined.”

Four men were killed and two others rushed to hospital after suspects opened fire at them in Makhaya, Khayelitsha. Picture: Leon Knipe Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said police intelligence should be initiated. He says: “I am horrified by this latest mass murder incident. It is critical that the perpetrators immediately be apprehended, as we cannot have this calibre of individuals in our communities. “Clearly these criminals have no regard for life and have chosen to live outside the parameters of our laws.

“SAPS’ intelligence should optimally be initiated and implemented, while community members with information should come forward and make it available. “From a Western Cape Government perspective, we continue to support SAPS with the deployment of our Law Enforcement officers in areas where crime is rife and where the murder rate is highest, as our aim is to halve the murder rate by 2029.” This shooting happened six weeks after three males were murdered in a shebeen in Enkanini informal settlement.