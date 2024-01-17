Dom skelms dug their own hole and fell into their own trap while stealing from a winkel in Retreat on Tuesday morning. The four skelms, which included three men and one woman, were caught red handed when officers of the Steenberg Crime Prevention Unit caught them breaking into a shop in the early hours of this morning.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, explains that officers were conducting crime prevention patrols when they noticed a hole in the roof of the shop. The officers then went to investigate and caught the suspects in the shop and recovered stolen property including cartons ofJFK and Derby entjies and bags of chicken Spookies and Go-Slows chips. Twigg says the suspects will appear in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court once they have been charged.

skelms caught Steenberg Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson Gavin Walbrugh, commended the officers for their vigilance. “Well done to SAPS, this is proof that they are doing their jobs and serving the community as they are supposed to. “It also shows that they are keeping an eye on the community, whether it's a big or small bust, a bust is a bust, just like a crime is a crime, and this is part of the police's success, so to them we take our hats off,” he says.