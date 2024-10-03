Four Cape Flats cops are set to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court today after they allegedly pulled off a R20 million jewellery heist in Llandudno last month. According to a Daily Voice source the four cops are part of a group of eight who used their official Saps uniforms and vehicles to carry out house robberies in the larney suburb.

“They went to the home of a rich Nigerian and told those in the house they are searching for a wanted Nigerian but instead they stole jewellery valued at R20 million. “They are so dom they left their fingerprints all over the house as they stole Rolex watches, gold bracelets, emeralds and ivory items. It was all name lekkers. “But they definitely planned the robbery. They are based at different stations but basically they formed a syndicate of skelms in Saps,” says the source.

The source further reveals: “They actually placed false plates on the SAPS vehicles to flous the cameras because that plek has klomp CCTV maar toe is hulle gevang because the Saps tracking system placed them on the scene. In the police your DNA and fingerprints are recorded and that is how they were linked after the homeowner opened a case.” Police spokesperson, Captain FC Van Wyk, confirms the arrests and says the group was investigated by the Western Cape Anti-Corruption Unit. “On September 14 at about 01.35 am a house robbery occurred at the premises of a foreign national in Sunset Avenue, Llandudno allegedly involving several police officers.