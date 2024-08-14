A former Western Cape Crime Intelligence head has been fired from the police force. Major General Mzandile Tiyo’s dismissal follows a Section 34 inquiry to establish his fitness to hold office, after he lost both a work laptop and firearm and then used crime intelligence resources to find the culprits who had robbed and assaulted him in 2022.

At the time, he was reportedly at a tavern and the belongings were in his car outside. Tiyo and his two co-accused - linked to the police's crime intelligence unit in the province - face charges including kidnapping and assault. The chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Ian Cameron, has welcomed the dismissal.

“The dismissal of Tiyo is tangible proof that misconduct of any form will not be accepted within the service. This is the first step in regaining credibility in the eyes of the community and will assure the people that SAPS will conduct their work ethically and within the code of conduct. “SAPS management simply transferred him to another office in Gauteng/National headquarters. “It is unacceptable that a law enforcement officer unilaterally abused state resources to hide their misdeeds,” Cameron says.

He called for the completion of the criminal investigation and prosecution to ensure that justice is served. When asked about the dismissal, the national police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said: “This is an internal departmental matter. No comment will be provided at this stage.” Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Anroux Marais said “I can confirm that Major General Tiyo has been retrenched. I do not wish to comment any further at this stage.”