A well-knwon Cape Town football star has been accused of moering a fan with a dik whiskey glass. The 28-year-old striker allegedly bashed Eon Hendrikse, 30, a community activist from Idas Valley, with the glass through the face, leaving him with stitches.

Hendrikse says the incident took place on Saturday evening at Centraal, a popular drinking spot in Eikestad Mall in Stellenbosch. According to Hendrikse, he approached the soccer player in the men's toilet and mentioned his potential move to a massive Gauteng PSL club. Hendrikse claims: “I got him in the toilet and spoke to him and told him in a friendly manner that we would not like it if he had to move because we love him so much.”

Venie: Centraal, a popular drinking spot in Eikestad. Picture: facebook He claims the soccer player was dronk and became “super aggressive”. Hendrikse, who serves as the CEO and co-founder of Idas Valley Community Trails, says after pleading with the player to calm down, he left the toilet, but then got klapped through the face. The man adds: “The next moment, I just felt how I got hit by a glass and a warm feeling went over my face from all the blood.”

He alleges that a witness informed him that the player’s teammate also kicked him while he was on the ground. Hendrikse says he was rushed to hospital, where he required 25 stitches under his eye and along his nose and another 10 in his head. Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie confirms a case of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) is being investigated.

Pojie says: “It is alleged that the complainant was walking to the toilets when he met the soccer player from a local football club and spoke to him about rumours that he might be joining another club soon. “It is further alleged that later when the complainant returned from the toilets, the soccer player hit him in the face with a whiskey glass.” He says no arrests have been made yet.

The player’s club has confirmed that it was made aware of the alleged incident involving two of their players. A spokesman said while the incident did not occur within the confines of the club’s operations, they are treating the allegations with the utmost seriousness. He confirmed an internal investigation is currently underway, saying: As this is an ongoing matter, we will not be providing further comments at this time.”

Hendrikse adds: “I know for sure I got hit by [the player] with the glass. I feel disappointed. “We are the people who support them week in and week out. They should know how to behave in public.” When the Daily Voice contacted the player, he said: “No comment.”