A Hout Bay school which threatened to bar children from writing exams if they do not wear "proper shoes" has received backlash, with the school’s management ordered to retract their instruction to parents. A letter issued by the acting principal and chairperson of the school governing body of Sentinal Primary School was circulated on social media, with mense, including baffled politicians, questioning the school’s decision.

The letter which is dated 14 November lists the names of seven children and says: "Please take note of the following learners... must have proper school shoes before exams begin. “If not the learner will not be allowed to write exams". Brett Herron of the Good Party subsequently issued a statement questioning how this was allowed, calling the letter “cruel and humiliating”.

Upset: Good Party’s Brett Herron. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African / Independent Newspapers Herron said: "The chairperson of the Sentinel Primary governing body was willing to co-sign a bullying and unconstitutional letter is indicative of the need for guard rails to curb the autonomy of governing bodies that oppose universal access to education. “The non-fee paying school is located in the economically depressed township of Hangberg, which was designated a 'Coloured area' in 1950 and developed to accommodate workers in the fishing industry. “The letter is cruel, humiliating and unconstitutional.

“In its judgment in the FEDSAS matter in 2016, the Constitutional Court said a public school “must advance not only the parochial interest of its immediate learners but may, by law, also be required to help achieve universal and non-discriminatory access to education. “We call on Sentinel Primary to act with humanity and within the law, and urgently withdraw the letter, failing which the provincial Department of Education must act.” Evidence: Letter given to parents. Picture: supplied Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, confirms they are aware of the letter which has since been retracted.

Hammond explains: "The WCED is aware of the letter that was distributed to a number of Grade 3 parents. “The letter was not sent to all the parents of the school, only those parents whose learners were named in the letter. “The contents of the letter are, however, concerning.

“While learners must adhere to the uniform policy in the school’s code of conduct, they cannot be prevented from participating in classroom activities, examinations, and in this case, assessments." She adds: "The WCED is addressing the matter with the school management. “The school has retracted the letter and has written an apology letter to the parents concerned.