Residents living close to the demolished Athlone cooling towers have called for the site to be used for housing and job creation. The City of Cape Town says decommissioning plans for the site are expected to be finalised soon before the site is re- purposed. Mayco Member for Energy, Beverley van Reenen, says the site had potential to boost the City’s energy footprint.

However, Langa ward councillor, Lwazi Phakade, says residents instead wanted housing and a space that created jobs, like a mall, and were worried that the City won’t provide this. Phakade says: “Residents have expressed concerns because when they came together, there was agreement that the site would take care of the housing shortage. “Now we are being driven towards an idea by the City about sustainable electricity.”

Langa resident and activist, Madoda Dopla Cuphe, echoes the need for housing and says the future development plans should prioritise the needs and best interests of residents. Pastor Chivaughn Brown of the Sunnyside Civic Association and a Neighbourhood Watch member, says feedback from residents was that they wanted a mixed development consisting of an informal trade station, like a grand bazaar, and a training and cultural centre. Brown says: “This would entail a multi- purpose initiative with its core purpose to bring people together, the uplifting of the community, and bringing the community within future sustainability, resource building and new technology via universities in a hub.”