The Gift of the Givers have asked for donations from the public as their stocks have run dry following the gale-force winds, fires and floods that has swept across the Western Cape since Saturday. On Monday, while some people were fixing roofs that were blown away, others were trapped in their homes due to flooding.

In total, 36 roofs were blown off around the City, 406 schools and nearly 270 000 learners were affected, and 108 trees were uprooted around the Metro. Ward 86 councillor Xolani Diniso says Lwandle and Nomzamo in Strand were badly affected by the strong winds and rain. Crushed: A roof fell over an electric pole due to strongwinds in Strand at the weekend. Photographer Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers “Structures were collapsed and drain water systems weren’t working properly, many people couldn’t go to work, a woman was stuck in her home, she couldn’t open her door because of how high the water was.

“The situation is terrible, so I appeal to the City to provide any kind of relief in the form of blankets, food and toiletries for the victims.” He appealed to the City to provide starter kits to informal settlement dwellers so that residents can start rebuilding. Meanwhile, seven houses and 21 shacks were gutted in Paarl as a veld fire blazed through the area.

Moegamat Salie Erasmus says it was around 6am on Sunday when burning papers came flying into their homes. “We lost everything. It’s about 95 people who were left homeless. The fire at the field was put out but then it was flared up by the wind.” Coordinator: Ali Sablay. Picture supplied The Gift of the Givers was on the ground distributing supplies in Strand and Paarl.

Project coordinator Ali Sablay says after six months of aiding disasters, they desperately need to stock up: “We are providing people with warm clothing and blankets, but with the amount of fires (we’ve had) our stock has run down, we had to call in additional stock from Gauteng and Durban warehouses that are currently en route. “This could be prevented by proper housing. The government should be making a disaster relief fund available so that within 24 hours (help is available) and not a week or two weeks later.” Premier Alan Winde said the Cape Winelands, Overberg, and West Coast districts have been the hardest hit by strong winds and heavy downpours as well as fires.

“The Western Cape Government (WCG) and its partners have mobilised all necessary resources to manage this situation and are doing everything possible to mitigate the impact of this weather event.” Provincial Social Development Department services have been activated to offer assistance, while Education MEC David Maynier said schools in the Cape Winelands and Overberg education districts will remain closed today. “The second day of closure will only be applicable to the 281 schools in the Cape Winelands Education District, and the 84 schools in the Overberg Education District.