Grandwest Casino, Westgate Mall and Liberty Promenade Mall has assured patrons that they are open for business after videos of the venues being flooded went viral on Thursday. Staff at Grandwest acted quickly after the roof started leaking and puddles formed just outside the casino area, says Grandwest General Manager Mervyn Naidoo.

“At approximately 5am (yesterday), GrandWest experienced localised flooding in the wake of the level 8 storm. Mopping up operations began immediately as we have staff on duty, 24 hours a day. Fortunately, flooding was mainly contained to a passage outside the smokers casino, but the equipment inside was not affected. Both casino floors are open and operating normally, but parts of the passage in The District have been closed as a precaution since further rain is predicted. Our engineers and technicians have been working on the damage in the roof since early this morning.” Oop: The Promenade was open. Picture: screen grabbed A video on TikTok showed a flooded Liberty Promenade Mall in Mitchells Plain, stretching from Entrance 1 towards the Woolworths entrance. Liberty Promenade Mall Brand Manager Najeeba Ebrahim says the mall wasn’t closed.

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media, reporting that the mall is closed for trade. We wish to clarify that the mall is fully operational and trading as usual.” A worker at the mall says maintenance work was being done on the roof in the weeks prior, which might explain teh leaks. Westgate Mall in Mitchells Plain was also affected by the storm. The video showed “slippery when wet” warnings in various parts of the mall with card boards placed on floors and seating areas to soak up the water coming from the leaking roof.