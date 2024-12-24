The City of Cape Town says its technology has helped close the net on murder suspects. The alleged shooters were cornered at Racecourse and Chukker Road on Sunday, about an hour after a fatal shooting incident in Lavender Hill.

Enforcement services were alerted to the shooting on St Christopher Road, courtesy of a ShotSpotter alert at 8.53am, says Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith. A 15-year-old on a bicycle had been shot and killed by a suspect who then fled in a white bakkie. Metro Police officers searched the area, and also reviewed CCTV footage to help identify the vehicle and track the suspects’ whereabouts.

Just over an hour after the shooting, at approximately 10am, officers spotted the bakkie turning onto Racecourse Road in Lansdowne from the M5. Two suspects, aged 25 and 26, were arrested at the corner of Chukker and Racecourse Roads. Smith says: “The arrests came about due to good collaboration between agencies, but also drawing on the technology available to us.