A Cape Flats duo accused of plotting a grenade attack on the home of slain Anti-Gang Unit detective, Charl Kinnear are set to make their admissions confirming the details of cellphone calls leading up to the incident. The activities of former couple Amaal Jantjies and Janick Adonis have taken centre stage at the Western Cape High Court in the murder trial of alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack.

The duo was busted following a failed grenade attack on Kinnear's home in November 2019. In recent weeks Captain Trevor Shaw of the National Task Team took to the witness stand to unravel the cellphone records of Jantjies. In an earlier testimony by former AGU boss Major General Andre Lincoln he revealed that the unit came into contact with Adonis who claimed he had information about a threat on Kinnear's life.

Adonis who was in custody on a different matter at the time, allegedly sought the help of investigators to get bail. Shaw has outlined several shocking calls where Jantjies is heard trying to solicit hitmen to carry out a shooting at Kinnear's home. Bank records show she received R64 000 form the Empire Investments account and a BMW from Modack.

Yesterday the state sought to introduce two large files containing call records which sheds light on how the couple plotted the grenade attack. This was halted by Judge Henney who said the information in the files were not in dispute by the duo, and called on legal teams to instead submit 220 admissions. It is understood that the files consist of over 900 pages of evidence linked to the hiring of a gang member known as "Mamokie" to throw the grenade at Kinnear's home.