Athlone residents and traders have questioned why the City of Cape Town would propose a new mixed use development at the Athlone Stadium, while they struggle with crime and a desperate need for decent housing. They say the proposed development on a part of the stadium’s parking lot would cause further congestion and increased safety risks for residents and businesses.

Mayco member for Economic Growth James Vos said a feasibility study was conducted in November 2023 to determine the best uses of the precinct to revitalise it and benefit the community. “The study indicated that there are infill opportunities to develop underused or vacant spaces on the site,” Vos said. “The proposed mixed-use development, which aims to incorporate retail, commercial, and business components, is expected to stimulate economic activity, create employment opportunities, and enhance socio-economic development within the district. The stadium’s central location is ideal for business and employment opportunities as it is on main public transport routes.”

The market value of the site was estimated at R17.6 m. But Ruwayda Henkeman, 56, an informal trader of 20 years, situated just meters away from the site, was skeptic. “The place is already cramped. I don't think it's a good idea. Why do they want to build there? There’s a lot of fields here, they can do it on the fields. People are desperate for houses.”

On the east section of the stadium there was a vacant field, she added. Resident for over 50 years, Adenaan Morris, believes that even if housing opportunities were made available, it would most likely be unaffordable for those living in the area. “Because at the end of the day, there is going to be a rental of R7000/ R8000, whatever they are going to charge. And here by us, it's poverty.”