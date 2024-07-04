A family living on the Oasis farm near Jakes Gerwel Drive says they are lucky to be alive after an alleged drunk driver crashed into their home with a bakkie. However, they are now battling to keep the rain and cold weather out as their home had been destroyed.

The incident occurred in the early hours of 9 June, when a white Isuzu bakkie drove into the house, causing massive damage. The bakkie was branded with the logo of Entsha AOT, a Parow-based construction company. Upset: Brenda Cloete wants answers Picture: supplied Brenda Cloete, 65, says the family of seven were sound asleep when the incident happened.

An 8-year-old boy sustained minor injuries after a solid piece of wood fell on his head. The ouma claims the driver was gesuip, that the bakkie was full of beer bottles, and they could smell the booze on him. She explains: “That morning, he wasn’t just tipsy, he was drunk and there was evidence in the bakkie, beers and other stuff.”

Stay dry: Buckets used during rain. Picture: supplied She says most of their possessions were damaged. “My yskas, my TV, wasmasjien, my koppies en borde. Alles is stukkend.” The family has since opened a case.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk says no arrests have been made as the investigation continues. He confirms a case of reckless and negligent driving was registered for investigation. Brenda’s daughter, Brendaline Cloete, 32, says the company is yet to compensate them, nearly a month after the incident.

Heavy days: Entsha AOT’s vehicle after the collision. Picture: supplied Brenaline says: “We are still struggling to get hold of the owner. We did get an answer when I phoned from a different number and when she heard it was me she switched the phone off, and it's still on voicemail.” Brendaline says every time it rains, their house is flood, and they are forced to use buckets to try and stay dry. She adds: “Hierdie plek is sopnat. Ons het dromme wat hier staan ​​wat reeds vol water is.”

In response to a Daily Voice enquiry, the company's management requested a list of questions so that they could respond accordingly. The email stated: “I don’t think there had been previous attempts to arrange time to hear the company stance in all of this.” Entsha AOT did not respond to the questions by deadline, including whether they are going to financially assist the family or not.