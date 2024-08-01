A Kuils River vrou has been sentenced to five years in the mang after pleading guilty to committing vehicle finance fraud valued at R1.6 million. Corrine Lambert, 53, was sentenced at the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday nearly six years after she was charged.

Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi, says Lambert was charged in October 2018 but due to the Covid-19 outbreak the matter was struck off the roll. “This follows after the accused was charged for vehicle finance fraud to the value of R1,6m in October 2018 after she allegedly submitted two fraudulent vehicle finance applications. Due to Covid 19, the matter was struck off the roll in August 2020.” Vukubi says Lambert later failed to appear in court and was busted in October last year when a warrant of arrest was issued.

“The accused failed to appear in court afterwards and a warrant of arrest was issued. She was eventually arrested in October 2023 and has since been remanded in custody. “The matter was probed by the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation and the accused entered into a Section 105A plea agreement with the state. She pleaded guilty on two counts of fraud.” Lambert was sentenced to five years on each count. The sentences will run concurrently, and she will serve an effective five years behind bars.