Heritage Day will never be the same again for the families of a five-year-old boy and 49-year-old woman who were tragically shot and killed while sitting at a parkie. Three others were injured in the same incident.

Little Keenan Fennie and the woman only identified as Catherine, had been at the park in Spandau Road in Eerste River when gunmen opened fire on Monday, just hours before Braai Day. Police confirmed the woman had been declared deceased upon arriving at hospital and that Keenan passed away later that evening. On Tuesday afternoon, shocked residents and the ward councillor, Frans Sauls, gathered at the scene where the incident took place for a prayer service.

Cae: SAPS spokesman Sergeant Wesley Twigg. Picture: supplied Sauls says he was at the parkie at 1pm for an oversight visit and the area was quiet. “We received the news after 5pm of what took place and I am waiting on information on what happened.” Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, confirms the two deaths and says three other people - aged six, 17 and 19 were wounded.

“The motive for the attack is yet to be determined. The suspect fled the scene and is yet to be arrested. “We can confirm that the five year old victim passed away in hospital last night (Monday).” The Daily Voice reached out to Keenan’s family but was told his mother, Lezaan Fennie, was too traumatised to speak.

Keenan’s relative, Chesnay Simons took to Facebook where she shared how shocked the family was and that losing a child at the tender age of five was not easy for any mother. Reverend Dr Llewellyn MacMaster, chairperson of the Cape Crime Crisis Coalition, says the shooting was a reminder of the shocking and sad reality of violence in Cape Town. Prayers: Llewellyn MacMaster. Picture: supplied “Violence ravaging our communities and cutting short the futures of our children and youth is out of control,” he says.