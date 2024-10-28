A group of five hikers was robbed while coming down from Steenberg Plateau on the Silvermine hiking trail. An 18-year-old suspect has since been arrested and is expected to appear in court.

The victims were reportedly confronted by four young attackers wielding a gun and broken bottles. The non-profit group Friends of Table Mountain, said the incident occurred just 100 metres from the trail's entrance near Boyes Drive, above Lakeside, casting a shadow over the hiking season's enjoyment. “They took a Garmin watch and another hiker’s (who came across the scene) belongings and ran off into the bush,” the organisation shared in a Facebook post.

Another non-profit, Take Back Our Mountains, announced that the police have made an arrest related to the robbery. Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed that a robbery with a firearm case has been filed following the incident that took place on Saturday. “According to reports, the victims were walking on a hiking trail when they were approached by four armed suspects who robbed them of their personal belongings before fleeing the scene,” Twigg said.

“We can confirm that four 18-year-old suspects were arrested in connection with the robbery and will appear in the Muizenberg Magistrates’ court once on Monday.” Meanwhile, another incident was reported on yesterday involving an attempted mugging of four female runners and mountain bikers with a knife, just 500 metres from the boom on Tafelberg Road. SANParks said the Sea, Air, and Mountain Special Operations Rangers (SEAM Team) responded to this incident.