Three of the five boys who allegedly gang raped a 14-year-old girl and recording the sick ordeal has been arrested. Police confirmed that detectives attached to the Mitchells Plain Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit made the arrests on Wednesday, 23 October.

The suspects aged 17, 14 and 12, has been charged with rape and the manufacturing of child pornography. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie, says the trio made their first court appearance in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates’ court on Thursday; nobody was allowed in court as all those involved are minors. He says the two other suspects are aged 10 and 11, and were handed into the care of their parents, “subject to intervention by the Department of Social Development and SAPS forensic social workers.”

The meisie opened up about her ordeal after her ouma was shown the video which shows the victim’s private parts and her face, as her young attackers bragged about how they took turns raping her. The girl said she had bunked school that day and was sitting in a park when the boys approached her and flashed a gun at her. They forced her to walk to a veldjie near Kapteinsklip Station and recorded the incident of her being held down and raped.

The ouma says she wants justice for her traumatised grandchild. “When they told me (about the arrests), I felt a bit bad for the boys, because they are young and will forever have this over them, but then I look at my granddaughter and how this destroyed her future. She deserves justice for what was done to her.” The matter has been postponed to 4 December, according to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.