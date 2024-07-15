The body of a Hawston fisherman who disappeared, and whose cellphone was later answered by someone claiming to be in Hout Bay, has been found. The body of Marvin Dreyer, 38, was discovered just after 10am on Saturday morning in the lagoon near Fisherhaven.

Dreyer was last seen wearing blue jeans and a green jacket when he left a local pub on Saturday, 6 July. A friend walked with him towards Hawston but turned around and Dreyer walked alone on the dark road. His sister Tracy Hendricks, who confirmed the discovery of her brother's body, says a woman who was out strolling on the beach found his body, minutes before a group of locals recommenced their search for Marvin.

Working: Locals have been searching for days. Picture: from facebook She says one of the searchers received a call to say a body had been found at the lagoon. Tracy shares: “When I got there, there were lots of people on the scene. I asked if it was possible if I could see the body, the body wasn’t in the water, it was on the sand.” Tracy says Marvin was still wearing the same clothes and they’ve been left with more questions than answers.

She adds: “His best friend came to me and said they were at the exact spot yesterday and nobody was here. “Even if he was under the influence, it is very unlikely that he would walk in the opposite direction [and not to the lagoon]. It doesn't make sense.” She says they are waiting for the autopsy results to establish a cause of death, as there were no signs that Marvin was in the water and there was blood on his mouth.

Action: Activist Benji Williams Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA) Last week, Tracy said hours after her brother’s disappearance, a coloured aunty answered his cellphone, claiming to be from Hout Bay, but yesterday she said that was an old phone number for Marvin. She explains: “That was his previous number, he wasn’t using that number any more, but the number he was using, that phone is just dead.” Tributes have been pouring in for Marvin on Facebook, who has been described as a fun and genuine person.