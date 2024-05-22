A snoek fishing boat capsized leaving one man dead, and another missing while two more survived. The Mykonos National Sea Rescue Institute station commander Nic Stevens says: “At 4.04pm, Monday, 20 May, NSRI Mykonos and NSRI St Helena Bay duty crews were activated following reports from Shelley Point Security of a boat capsized 1 nautical mile off-shore of Shelly Point, West Coast.

“It has been reported that four local fishermen were on the snoek fishing boat when the boat reportedly capsized at the backline breakers.” Stevens says on arrival at the scene, three men and the boat were found washed up on the beach. Alarm: Snoek fishing boat capsized at Shelley Point. Picture: screen grabbed from Newsroom tv He says despite efforts to save the skipper, the man died.

“Two survivors, local adult males, were treated on the scene, by paramedics, for non-fatal drowning symptoms and injuries. One of the survivors was transported to hospital by EMS ambulance in a stable condition. One survivor was not transported to hospital, and he was transported to his home by Police.” He says a search commenced for one missing man but he could not be found. “Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search there remains no sign of the missing man. SAPS WPDS (Water Policing and Diving Services) were activated, and Police divers are continuing in ongoing search efforts for the missing man. The body of the deceased man has been taken into the care of Police and Government Health Forensic Pathology Services.

“Condolences are conveyed to family, friends and colleagues of the deceased man.” Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirms the fishing boat capsized at the Golden Mile beach. “A 53-year-old male drowned, two males were rescued and one male is still missing. The unfortunate incident took place in St Helena Bay policing precinct.