Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, says he is thrilled that the first reward for reporting an illegal firearm was paid out on 28 February. The recipient, who for security reasons cannot be named, received R3 000 after reporting the illegal firearm in early December 2023 at the Gansbaai SAPS station.

SAPS swiftly acted on the tip-off, and confiscated a .38 revolver, along with two 9mm rounds and arrested a suspect. The suspect is due to make another court appearance on 27 March. Should there be a conviction in this matter, the whistleblower will receive a further R2 000.

Allen says: “It is brave citizenry such as this that we as the Western Cape Government seek to reward.” The reward system, which is R5 000 in total, encourages residents to piemp the location of illegal firearms by dialling 021 466 0011, and Allen says mense can remain anonymous. He says that the details of the person reporting the illegal guns will under no circumstances be made public.