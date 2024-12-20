Fires in the Western Cape’s informal settlements have left many mense facing a bleak Christmas. The Gift of the Givers team was on the ground giving out supplies to the victims.

Project Manager, Ali Sablay, said it has been a busy 48 hours for their team. Sablay says: “We were activated in Chester Williams informal settlement in Paarl East on Tuesday, and on Wednesday our teams received a call from Electricity City in Mfuleni. Hours later we were informed of a fire in Ezulwini. “We are assisting the families with hot meals, blankets, personal hygiene packs, mattresses and we will be on site at all three areas for the next three to five days.

Linamandla Gudla was injured while trying to extinguished the fire. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete/Independent Media “We are on standby for any disasters that will occur over the festive period. We urge community members, especially those living in informal settlements, to be responsible, as we have seen negligence occurring in those areas.” One of the worst hit areas was Ezulwini in Dunoon on Wednesday night, when 20 homes were destroyed. It is suspected that the blaze broke out due to illegally connected electric wires which float on top of shacks.

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, said a total of over 40 firefighters were on scene to mitigate the damages of the fire, which was fanned by a strong wind. Carelse reports: “By 11pm, the blaze was brought under control and extinguished, which razed several structures and left many persons displaced. “Some of the community members at one stage, took away the hoses of the firefighters, but firefighters managed to take control of the situation.

“One adult male was treated and transported to a nearby hospital.” Resident Linamandla Gudla, 20, was injured trying to extinguish the fire. Gudla says: “I had come out of the toilet and saw the flames.