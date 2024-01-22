City of Cape Town and SANParks authorities have reason to suspect the latest fires reported in the city’s mountains are “malicious” acts of arson. City firefighters worked tirelessly to put out fires near Steenbras Dam’s water treatment plant in Gordon’s Bay and in Slangkop last Thursday.

This was followed by another fire that was reported near Pinehaven, on the peak of Redhill Road in Simon’s Town. According to the City’s Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, crews spotted a suspicious vehicle fleeing the scene when they responded to the fire near Pinehaven. Smith says: “Crews responding to the fire line became suspicious of a vehicle hurriedly leaving the area upon the arrival of the first fire engine.”

City firefighters worked overtime to put out fires near Steenbras Dam’s water treatment plant in Gordon’s Bay and the Slangkop Lighthouse in Kommetje on Thursday. Picture:Supplied. SANParks has also now recorded an unprecedented level of fires within the park in recent times and has called on Enviro Wildfire Services to investigate these incidents. Picture:Supplied. Officials assessed damage to the water supply infrastructure network after containing the blaze and protecting the water treatment facility. Smith explains: “Damage to critical infrastructure can carry a prison sentence of up to 20 years, for those found damaging such vital aspects of the City’s water supply network.” The City is now offering a reward for information that will lead to the arrest of any person responsible for the fire that threatened either the Steenbras or Kleinvlei water treatment facilities.

From 1-18 January, Table Mountain National Parks (TMNP) recorded a notable increase in fire incidents, responding to a total of 22 fires. However, a concerning pattern has emerged with the majority of recent fires occurring in the southern section of the TMNP, Kalk Bay, Ocean View and Redhill areas, as well as in the north of the park, in the Signal Hill and Pipe Track areas. SANParks spokesperson Lauren Howard-Clayton says: “A concerning trend in the cause of these fires has surfaced with the majority attributed to deliberate malicious intent. Following investigations into the fires by Enviro Wildfire Pty Ltd – Western Cape, it is suspected that the three major fires were started with malicious intent.”