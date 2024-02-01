Firefighters continued to combat veld fires for a third day between Pringle Bay and Betty’s Bay in the Hangklip area as well as between Die Damme and Pearly Beach in Gansbaai. Crews, emergency services along with volunteers in the Overstrand District spent most of Tuesday protecting structures and evacuating residents who were at risk.

120 firefighters, 30 vehicles and three helicopters were involved in firefighting efforts. The area was declared Code Red as wildfires raged on, however, the evacuation of Pringle Bay was lifted hours later, allowing people to return to their homes. The fires began Monday and were fuelled by the hot, dry weather and strong coastal winds. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Firefighters had their hands full during the last two weeks, trying to contain blazes across the province, which were fuelled by strong winds. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Residents situated close to the active lines were urged to be vigilant, while a precautionary evacuation order was given for households in Betty’s Bay yesterday. Overstrand Mayor Annelie Rabie told the media on Wednesday that the fire made a 360° turn on Tuesday and is now burning where it started.

Rabie says: “During the night there were a number of flare-ups, and there was a flare-up this morning [Wednesday] towards the Hangklip Hotel. We have lost just 800 hectares there.” Fresh crews were deployed yesterday in affected areas and mopping-up will continue in the Pringle Bay area. Rabie confirmed that an investigation would be launched to determine the cause of the fires that have been raging in the district. Firefighters had their hands full during the last two weeks, trying to contain blazes across the province, which were fuelled by strong winds. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Firefighters had their hands full during the last two weeks, trying to contain blazes across the province, which were fuelled by strong winds. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers A dead puff adder couldnt escape the flames. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Residents were evacuated from the small coastal towns of Pringle Bay near Cape Town in the Overstrand district as wildfires swept down from surrounding mountains and burned out of control. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Meanwhile, the Mustadafin Foundation is assisting the close-knit community of Kluitjieskraal in Wolseley who are grappling with the aftermath of a devastating fire that has left nearly 500 residents in dire need of support.

Mustadafin teams have provided cooked meals, and essential perishable and non-perishable items to those affected. Linen, bedding, food, and various household items are urgently needed to help Kluitjieskraal residents. Donations can be dropped off at Mustadafin Foundation’s office at 154 Antelope Street, Bridgetown or call 021 633 0010 to donate.