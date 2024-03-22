City of Cape Town firefighters Jermaine Carelse and Renaldo Duncan are at it again. The duo aim to finish the Two Oceans half marathon in under three-and-a-half hours on 14 April, kitted out in their full firefighting gear. This year, they are adding a 10kg twist, in the form of their self-containing breathing apparatus.

This will be the third time that the seasoned firefighters tackle the race in their uniforms, and it’ll be the second year that they are raising awareness, and funds, on behalf of the Volunteer Wildfire Service (VWS). In 2023, their efforts boosted the VWS coffers by R181 000, courtesy of donations from individuals and corporates. Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, says: “Jermaine and Renaldo have generated such goodwill and positivity with this initiative, and we are hoping for a similar outpouring of support this year. Cape Town has had one of the most extraordinary wildfire seasons in history, and it has pushed firefighting agencies to the limit.

It costs approximately R7 500 to train each volunteer firefighter, and equip them with basic personal protective equipment. Volunteers purchase their own backpacks, fire boots, water and nutrition that is needed while fighting fires.