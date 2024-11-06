Cops have busted a man and a woman for the illegal possession of guns and ammunition in Mitchells Plain. An intelligence-driven operation conducted by members of the Anti-Gang Unit and their Information Team led to the recovery of multiple firearms at a house in Lentegeur.

Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk explains: “On Monday, 4 November 2024, swift action by the teams after having received information, which was operationalised, led the team to the residence in Tritonia Road, Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain. “The team conducted a search of the premises where a 33-year-old female and a 38-year-old male were arrested after five firearms were recovered, hidden in a makeshift cupboard, in the main bedroom of their separate entrance.” Cops confiscated a CZ 9mm pistol, a .38 Special revolver, a 9mm, a 6.35 CZ pistol, and a Rohm RG2, all with a serial number removed, as well as eight rounds of ammunition, and two spent cartridges.