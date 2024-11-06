Cops have busted a man and a woman for the illegal possession of guns and ammunition in Mitchells Plain.
An intelligence-driven operation conducted by members of the Anti-Gang Unit and their Information Team led to the recovery of multiple firearms at a house in Lentegeur.
Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk explains: “On Monday, 4 November 2024, swift action by the teams after having received information, which was operationalised, led the team to the residence in Tritonia Road, Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain.
“The team conducted a search of the premises where a 33-year-old female and a 38-year-old male were arrested after five firearms were recovered, hidden in a makeshift cupboard, in the main bedroom of their separate entrance.”
Cops confiscated a CZ 9mm pistol, a .38 Special revolver, a 9mm, a 6.35 CZ pistol, and a Rohm RG2, all with a serial number removed, as well as eight rounds of ammunition, and two spent cartridges.
“All the weapons will be sent for ballistic testing to determine if they had been used in any crimes before,” says Van Wyk.
The suspects are due to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court for possession of prohibited firearms, possession of unlicensed firearms, and illegal possession of ammunition, once they have been charged.
Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General (Adv.) Thembisile Patekile has lauded the swift arrest of the suspects and the recovery of the firearms, stating that the commendable achievement is a significant breakthrough in the ongoing battle against the proliferation of illegal firearms in the province.