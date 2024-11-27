The police’s Anti Gang Unit has confiscated an assault rifle and explosives at an informal settlement in Bishop Lavis.
Spokesman Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi explains: “Police operations planned for Saturday 23 November 2024 yielded positive results in the recovery of an explosive device as well as an assault rifle in an informal settlement close to Valhalla Park.
“Police members attached to the Anti-Gang Unit deployed in the Bishop Lavis policing precinct conducted intense Crime Combatting initiatives.
“The disruptive operation resulted in the recovery of an explosive device which was found abandoned.
“The members proceeded to an address in a nearby informal settlement where they searched an informal dwelling and in the process recovered a R5 assault Rifle with ammunition.”
Cops detained a 23-year-old man for the possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.
“Once charged the suspect is expected to make a court appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates court on the mentioned charge,” adds Swartbooi.