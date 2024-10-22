The trial of a Durban arms dealer accused of selling firearms to Cape Flats gangs has been delayed again at the Western Cape High Court. Anderson Padayachee was expected to plead yesterday but proceedings were hamstrung when it was revealed that the Judge Daniel Thulare has to complete another trial.

Padayachee is set to stand trial on over 60 charges as the state alleges the Durban man who was busted in February 2021 supplied guns to the notorious Terrible Josters gang. At the time of the arrest, the Hawks revealed that they seized 17 illegal firearms in George in transit from Johannesburg. Besig: Judge Thulare. Picture: Armand Hough. African News Agency (ANA) Further investigation revealed that those firearms were allegedly destined for Cape Town gangs.

A further 44 firearms were seized from his business during the investigation process. According to the indictment, Padayachee is now facing eight murder charges and five attempted murder charges for shootings where the firearms he allegedly supplied were used. According to the charge sheet Padayachee is charged under the POCA for aiding criminal activities by the Terrible Josters gang in Kalksteenfontein and Bonteheuwel by unlawfully selling guns to them in 2018.