The trial of a Durban arms dealer accused of selling firearms to Cape Flats gangs has been delayed at the Western Cape High Court. Anderson Padayachee was expected to plead yesterday but proceedings were hamstrung when it was revealed that the judge had other matters to attend.

Padayachee is set stand trial on over 60 charges as the state alleges the man who was busted in February 2021, supplied guns to the notorious Terrible Josters gang. The Hawks revealed they seized 17 illegal firearms in George in transit from Johannesburg, allegedly destined for Cape Town gangs. A further 44 firearms were seized from his business.

According to the indictment, Padayachee is facing eight murder charges and five attempted murder charges for shootings where the firearms were used. Padayachee is also charged under the POCA act for aiding criminal activities by the Terrible Josters gang in Kalksteenfontein and Bonteheuwel by unlawfully selling guns to them in 2018. It further states that the arms dealer allegedly committed fraud on the firearms registry and supplied false information for the issuing of competency certificates.