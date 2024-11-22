Residents from Capricorn Heights in Vrygrond are trying to pick up the pieces after a fire gutted 100 shacks leaving over 300 people homeless. Two children and a fireman was injured in the fire on Wednesday morning.

Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse said that an emergency call was received at 10am. “Crews from several fire stations were on scene, with frontline fire engines and approximately 40 staff members.” He says a firefighter was injured and transported to a medical facility for treatment.

Sonica Lategan from the Disaster Risk Management Centre said that assessments are ongoing. “Two minors sustained burn wounds and were taken to hospital. City Services have been activated to attend to infrastructural damages, including replacing toilets on site. The City's Electricity Services was on site to fix overhead electrical lines. Solid Waste will start clearing the site as soon as possible.” Assisting: Gift of the Givers. Picture: supplied A team from Gift of the Givers were on site setting up a base and distributed hot meals to assist the fire victims.

Amanda Zotho, 30, says she’s devastated as she lost alles. “I was at work at the time of the fire and my two children were at school. We lost everything and now we are trying to rebuild our structures with burned materials. This has forced us to sleep outside to keep an eye on our structures and materials because we are scared the other people are going to come and steal our stuff for scrap. “I have been living in Vrygrond for eight years and this is the first time I experienced a fire. I am devastated.”