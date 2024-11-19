The Gift of the Givers (GOTG) is bracing for Cape Town’s fire season, as more than 200 people were displaced following a blaze in Pelican Park at the weekend. Project coordinator Ali Sablay said on Sunday they were informed of a blaze which razed 58 shacks in Phumlani Village, Pelican Park.

Yesterday when the GOTG arrived, people were trying to rebuild their shacks with burnt iron sheets. Yonela Kapa says the fire broke out around 4pm on Saturday afternoon. “It started at a shack next to mine, the owner wasn’t at home, she apparently left her stove plug on and we suspect that could have been the source.”

Lost alles: Pelican Park resident Yonela Kapa. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers She says another possible cause could be a faulty transformer in the area that was sparking on Saturday. “While we were sitting outside my hokkie, we saw smoke. When we went to check the flames were already growing. “ She said she lost everything: “I have nothing left, I can't salvage anything. All four children have nothing to wear.”

Sablay says their teams will be on the ground for four to five days to assist the community with aid such as blankets, hot meals, mattresses, personal hygiene and baby care packs. “The community informed us that it is 58 structures which were razed and over 204 people who were displaced. “From the beginning of the month we’ve been busy with assistance to fire victims across the province, from Khayelitsha to Dunoon, Gugulethu and Langa. Our teams are prepared, we have brought in additional stock from our warehouses across the country.”