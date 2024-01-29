The Cape Flats YMCA is appealing to the public for any donations after a devastating fire destroyed their well-known huiswinkel at Rotary Club in Strandfontein. When a fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday morning, the youth organisation’s outdoor soccer facility shop was completely destroyed.

Everything was destroyed in a matter of minutes, according to Judy Gancitana, 45, who ran a small take-aways from the shop. Gancitana explains: “At quarter to 11, my son and grandchild came to tell us that the shop was burning. “When I got there, the roof fell in. It happened very fast.

“We just stood there as the place burnt to the ground, we couldn’t save anything.” Judy says the shop was the family’s sole source of income. Judy says: “It is heartbreaking because I have been comforting my husband, he keeps on crying.

“This was like his second home. It is a difficult situation, but I can only thank God that no one got hurt.” FLAMES: Firefighters battle blaze The fire destroyed food supplies, refrigerators, fryers, confectionery machines and other maintenance equipment. The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, says the cause of the fire is unknown.

Carelse says: “Crews from Mitchells Plain and Ottery were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, it was found that there was a dwelling alight and the fire was extinguished at 12.55am. No injuries were reported and the cause is unknown.” Ricardo de Reuck, director of the Cape Flats YMCA, has asked the community for assistance in rebuilding the shop. De Reuck says: “The family runs the tuck shop and that is their livelihood that has been impacted. If people are interested in giving materials, we can build it ourselves.”