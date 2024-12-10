Epping's famous Dozens Bakery has closed its doors after a devastating fire, leaving the owner facing an uncertain future and the community heartbroken. For over 30 years, the beloved establishment has been a cornerstone of the community, known for its quality and affordable baked goods.

Owner Steve van Aardt says the impact of this tragedy is felt deeply in the hearts of those who have supported Dozens Bakery over the years. “I sat at home with my head in my hands, contemplating the next steps. What about all our staff, what about all our wholesale customers, and what about our beautiful factory shop that you have all so wonderfully supported?” Van Aardt says restarting such a large business is not easy as certain processes are still in play.

“I don't know what the future holds because there's a process now with regards to forensic investigation and the insurance process.” City’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said an emergency call was received of a building alight in Bofors Circle, Epping Industria 2, at about 10.10 pm on Thursday. “It appeared that the fire originated from a bakery and then spread to adjacent buildings.