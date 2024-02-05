The suspect in the death of 12-year-old Firdous Kleinsmidt had been accused of murder before. This was revealed as Lorenzo Brown made his first appearance in Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The Ieglaasi Nieyah Primary School learner was about to walk to her school transport when she was shot in the eye. She died at the Beacon Valley school last Tuesday morning around 11am. TRAGIC: Firdous Kleinsmidt,12, was gunned down in school on Tuesday. Picture: Supplied The 27-year-old suspect was arrested last Wednesday and faces charges of murder and attempted murder.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Faadiel Adams of the National Coloured Congress, as well as the City’s Safety and Security boss, JP Smith, and Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC, Reagen Allen, were all present in court. The court heard that in 2022, Brown was charged with murder but the matter was withdrawn due to an incomplete investigation. However, the State revealed the investigation has since been finalised, and would be placed on the roll.

Prosecutors also said a key witness had placed Brown at the school last Tuesday, claiming he had shot Kleinsmidt. Brown’s matter was postponed to Wednesday for a bail application. Lorenzo Brown made his first appearance in Mitchells Plain Magistrates’ Court on Friday. Picture: Supplied Provincial MEC Allen said the criminal justice system has failed to rehabilitate or keep criminals behind bars. Allen says: “I can confirm that this particular suspect has had cases against him which were withdrawn, as the result of the investigation being incomplete.